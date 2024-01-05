Open Menu

Amer Tufail Appointed As SNGPL MD

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Amer Tufail appointed as SNGPL MD

The SNGPL Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Amer Tufail as Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for a period of three years. The decision was taken in a meeting of the SNGPL Board of Directors today (Friday)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The SNGPL board of Directors has appointed Mr. Amer Tufail as Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for a period of three years. The decision was taken in a meeting of the SNGPL Board of Directors today (Friday).

Mr.

Amer Tufail is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He has been part of Sui Northern Gas for the last 20 years and has held various key management positions. Prior to joining SNGPL, he remained associated with large national and multinational organizations in Pakistan and abroad featuring over 32 years of rich experience in a large variety of disciplines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fa ..

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fake incident in childhood

2 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: HistoSonics

Press Release from Business Wire: HistoSonics

6 minutes ago
 US adds 216,000 jobs as hiring picks up, unemploym ..

US adds 216,000 jobs as hiring picks up, unemployment steady

6 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to improve cleanliness system, s ..

Steps being taken to improve cleanliness system, says Sec LG South

6 minutes ago
 Five including woman injured as car fell into rive ..

Five including woman injured as car fell into river

6 minutes ago
 Directive for accelerating construction work at me ..

Directive for accelerating construction work at mega projects

6 minutes ago
Election Tribunal dismisses Swati's appeal over re ..

Election Tribunal dismisses Swati's appeal over rejected nomination papers

6 minutes ago
 Panaflexes displayed as part of election campaign ..

Panaflexes displayed as part of election campaign removed

11 minutes ago
 DC inspects ongoing construction work at park

DC inspects ongoing construction work at park

11 minutes ago
 District administration launches e-domicile under ..

District administration launches e-domicile under Khushhal KP Program

28 minutes ago
 Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Govern ..

Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Governor, discuss promotion of educa ..

18 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities t ..

Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities to SMBZANICQ

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan