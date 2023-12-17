Open Menu

American Citizen Hunts Kashmiri Markhor In Chitral

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

American citizen hunts Kashmiri Markhor in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) "A 9-year-old Kashmiri Markhor named Kashkar, residing in the Chitral area, was hunted after an American citizen, identified as Daron James Millman, won the bid by offering a substantial $105,000 to the Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an official from the Wildlife Department, Millman secured the bid, and the Markhor's horn measured 45 inches, with the highest recorded in the conservative areas of Chitral being 53 inches.

The Wildlife Department official explained that 70% of the funds acquired from the trophy hunting bid would be retained locally, while the remaining 30% would be directed to the government treasury. The department plans to distribute $73,500 and Rs. 2.874 million to the local community, as stated by the official.

Trophy hunting is a controversial practice, often sparking debates around its impact on conservation efforts, local communities, and ethical considerations."

