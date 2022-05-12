UrduPoint.com

ANF Organizes Ground Breaking Ceremony For Construction Of MATRC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 07:05 PM

ANF organizes ground breaking ceremony for construction of MATRC

A ground breaking ceremony for construction of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) was held on Thursday at Humak Town, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A ground breaking ceremony for construction of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) was held on Thursday at Humak Town, Islamabad.

Director General (DG) ANF Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo HI(M) graced the ceremony as the chief guest who laid the foundation stone of the center.

DG ANF while speaking on the occasion, said that ANF would leave no stone unturned for absolute elimination of drug addiction from the society. The drug treatment facility would act as an exceptional center to support the drug abuse victims by provision of free of cost and qualitative treatment services and to restore the drug abuse patient to a normalised state of life in society, he added.

According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, the DC said that the 100 bedded rehabilitation and treatment centre for free of cost treatment of male, female and juvenile would be constructed at a cost of Rs 489.393 million. He said that all out efforts would be made to make it functional in two years, adding that the center would have special wards with free of cost treatment, feeding and lodging facilities for the drug abuse victims.

Related Topics

Islamabad Male All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

CM Sindh appoints Dr. Manzoor Abro as SAU Dean Fac ..

CM Sindh appoints Dr. Manzoor Abro as SAU Dean Faculty of Crop Production

50 seconds ago
 Basketball: NBA playoff results

Basketball: NBA playoff results

52 seconds ago
 Putin Invited Turkmen Leader to Visit Russia, Invi ..

Putin Invited Turkmen Leader to Visit Russia, Invitation Accepted - Matviyenko

54 seconds ago
 Man killed in road accident at Rajanpur

Man killed in road accident at Rajanpur

55 seconds ago
 Scorching Heat: Tamarind, prunes juice demand goes ..

Scorching Heat: Tamarind, prunes juice demand goes up in twin cities

4 minutes ago
 President writes to CJP to form judicial commissio ..

President writes to CJP to form judicial commission for probe into regime change ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.