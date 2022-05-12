ANF organizes ground breaking ceremony for construction of MATRC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A ground breaking ceremony for construction of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) was held on Thursday at Humak Town, Islamabad

Director General (DG) ANF Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo HI(M) graced the ceremony as the chief guest who laid the foundation stone of the center.

DG ANF while speaking on the occasion, said that ANF would leave no stone unturned for absolute elimination of drug addiction from the society. The drug treatment facility would act as an exceptional center to support the drug abuse victims by provision of free of cost and qualitative treatment services and to restore the drug abuse patient to a normalised state of life in society, he added.

According to an ANF headquarters spokesman, the DC said that the 100 bedded rehabilitation and treatment centre for free of cost treatment of male, female and juvenile would be constructed at a cost of Rs 489.393 million. He said that all out efforts would be made to make it functional in two years, adding that the center would have special wards with free of cost treatment, feeding and lodging facilities for the drug abuse victims.