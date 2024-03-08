ANF Recovers 114 Kg Drugs In Four Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover 114 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He said, 3.6 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel book for Bangladesh at a courier office in Karachi.
72 kg hashish and 13 kg opium were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Giga Mall Rawalpindi.
In fourth operation, 12 kg hashish and 5 kg opium were recovered from Karachi Road Kalat area and two accused were arrested.
In fifth operation, 9 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near Burhan Interchange Attock.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan
NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS
MoEA hosts international banking courses
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA seizes 325 kg defective, 8 kg expired cooking oil2 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution on Int'l Women's Day, emphasizing gender equality12 minutes ago
-
Google celebrates IWD by launching several initiatives for women empowerment in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
President Arif Alvi presented farewell guard of honour22 minutes ago
-
Speaker summons Sindh PA session on Saturday for presidential election1 hour ago
-
1139 POs held1 hour ago
-
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK2 hours ago
-
Shehbaz meets AJK PM; assures Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' self-determination right2 hours ago
-
PML-N plays historic role for rescuing country from different crises: Nisar Cheema2 hours ago
-
PM in Muzaffarabad to distribute relief cheques among rain-hit people2 hours ago
-
Two killed in road accident4 hours ago
-
Govt to continue taking steps to provide equal opportunities to women in every field: PM12 hours ago