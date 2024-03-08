Open Menu

ANF Recovers 114 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover 114 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He said, 3.6 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel book for Bangladesh at a courier office in Karachi.

72 kg hashish and 13 kg opium were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Giga Mall Rawalpindi.

In fourth operation, 12 kg hashish and 5 kg opium were recovered from Karachi Road Kalat area and two accused were arrested.

In fifth operation, 9 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects arrested near Burhan Interchange Attock.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

