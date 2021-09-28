ANF recovers a huge number of weapons on Hazara expressway

Anti Narcotics Control (ANF) Tuesday recovered a huge number of weapons from the car near Qalandarabad Toll Plaza on Hazara Expressway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Control (ANF) Tuesday recovered a huge number of weapons from the car near Qalandarabad Toll Plaza on Hazara Expressway.

According to a spokesperson of ANF, sedan car was stopped on suspicion of drug trafficking and during search large number of weapons recovered.

He said the recovered arms were being smuggled from Peshawar to Mansehra.

During the operation, two suspects named Sanaullah Jan Bacha and Fazal Subhan both residents of Peshawar were arrested on the spot, Recovered weapons comprised eight 12 Bore Rifles, two 8 MM Rifles, fifty-three 30 Bore Pistols, four AK-47 Rifles, and 303 rifles.

During the search, various types of weapons magazines and 21,000 bullets were also recovered.

The recovered Arms and arrested suspects have been handed over to the local police for further legal action, spokesman ANF said