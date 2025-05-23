Annual report of National Commission on Status of Women tabled in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Minister for Human Rights on Friday laid the Annual Report 2022–23 of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) before the Senate.

The report was submitted in compliance with sub-section (2) of Section 16 of the National Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2012.

Senator Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Kharal tabled the report on behalf of the ministry.