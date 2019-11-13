Another movement against PTI govt on cards

(@fidahassanain)

PPP would launch the new movement against the ruling PTI for high inflation in the country.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2019) After Azadi March, another movement is being planned to create agitation against the PTI's government in and ouside the house, the sources said.

Pakistan Peoples Party, the sources said, would be at the forefront in launching the movement against the incumbent government.

"PPP has started working to launch this movement against the government and many leaders have been contacted in this regard," said the sources. They said the new movement against the PTI government would be launched in March 2020 and an effective movement would be ready before it. The PPP would agitate against the government in public gatherings and inside the parliament.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has time and again targetting the ruling PTI for its policies.

The sources said the PPP would use slogan against the high inflation against the government and the target of this campaign would be Punjab and KhyberpakhtoonKhwa. After the JUI-F's Azadi March, PPP and the JUI-F came close to each other and it is the reason that the new movement has been deferred till March 2020.



According to the sources, the PPP would start its movement in December because of the FATF's meeting in the begining of the next year. The space would be difficult because of the FATF's meeting in February, they added. The PPP, they said, would strengthen its ties with other parties and the relation with MQM would also be reviewed in the coming days so that the PPP could use it if needed at the highest level in Islamabad.

"The people who were angry with the PPP are also being contacted for this new movement," said the sources in PPP. They said the PPP would hold an all parties conference in December and by doing this it would gather its strength for the upcoming move against the PTI's government in and outside the parliament.

It may be mentioned here that PPP initially said it would not take part in Azadi March of the JUI-F but later its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took part in it and offered support to Azadi March.