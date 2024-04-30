Anti-dengue Measures Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali chaired a meeting of district emergency response
committee for anti-dengue here on Tuesday and reviewed measures.
Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aslam Asad and other officers from different departments
attended the meeting.
The DC directed the departments concerned to gear up surveillance of dengue as collective
efforts were required to stop breeding of larvae.
He asked the assistant commissioner to hold tehsil emergency response committee meeting on
regular basis and review performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue measures.
During the meeting, CEO health Dr Aslam Asad gave a detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor
surveillance.
