Anti-dengue measures reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali chaired a meeting of district emergency response

committee for anti-dengue here on Tuesday and reviewed measures.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aslam Asad and other officers from different departments

attended the meeting.

The DC directed the departments concerned to gear up surveillance of dengue as collective

efforts were required to stop breeding of larvae.

He asked the assistant commissioner to hold tehsil emergency response committee meeting on

regular basis and review performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue measures.

During the meeting, CEO health Dr Aslam Asad gave a detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor

surveillance.