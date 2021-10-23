UrduPoint.com

Anti-terrorist Court Awards Life Term

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:32 AM

Anti-terrorist court awards life term

Anti-terrorist court Judge Shahzad Hussain Friday awarded life imprisonment and imposed one million rupees fine on an accused involved in acid throwing incident in the limits of Khurrianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Anti-terrorist court Judge Shahzad Hussain Friday awarded life imprisonment and imposed one million rupees fine on an accused involved in acid throwing incident in the limits of Khurrianwala police station.

The court awarded sentence to convict Ramzan while releasing the co-accused, the son of the convict Ramzan while giving him the benefit of immaturity.

According to prosecution, Ramzan had thrown acid on Amjad son of Nazar Muhammad in Chak No 228-RB Chishtia Nagar over monetary dispute in the limits of Khurrianwala police station.

Related Topics

Police Station Fine Million Court

Recent Stories

Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

7 minutes ago
 Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conf ..

Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conference on Libya During France ..

7 minutes ago
 France's Thomas wins world track cycling points ra ..

France's Thomas wins world track cycling points race

7 minutes ago
 Provision of quality healthcare facilities top pri ..

Provision of quality healthcare facilities top priority of govt: Dr. Rubaba

21 minutes ago
 Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan election ..

Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan elections to be held on Oct 28

21 minutes ago
 Data exposes FATF's "politicised" approach targeti ..

Data exposes FATF's "politicised" approach targeting Muslim states; appeasing ev ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.