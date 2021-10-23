Anti-terrorist court awards life term

Anti-terrorist court Judge Shahzad Hussain Friday awarded life imprisonment and imposed one million rupees fine on an accused involved in acid throwing incident in the limits of Khurrianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Anti-terrorist court Judge Shahzad Hussain Friday awarded life imprisonment and imposed one million rupees fine on an accused involved in acid throwing incident in the limits of Khurrianwala police station.

The court awarded sentence to convict Ramzan while releasing the co-accused, the son of the convict Ramzan while giving him the benefit of immaturity.

According to prosecution, Ramzan had thrown acid on Amjad son of Nazar Muhammad in Chak No 228-RB Chishtia Nagar over monetary dispute in the limits of Khurrianwala police station.