UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APCPLA Hails Prime Minister Special Package For Textile Industry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 09:38 PM

APCPLA hails Prime Minister special package for textile industry

Chairman All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) Rana Azhar Waqar said that for the first time since 1990, the textile industry in Faisalabad has been fully restored with special textile package of the Prime Minister Imran Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) Rana Azhar Waqar said that for the first time since 1990, the textile industry in Faisalabad has been fully restored with special textile package of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hailing the PM package in a meeting with industrialists here on Saturday, he said that 50,000 closed power loom units had been resumed while possibility of installing 30,000 new looms was also become clear.

Rana Azhar Waqar said that exporters in Pakistan were receiving a large number of foreign orders which had ensured the revival of textile sector. Due to operation of 50,000 power looms, the textile sector was now facing shortage of more than 200,000 workers.

In other words, textile package has created job opportunities for more than 200,000 workers in the industrial sector.

He said that the textile sector was badly affected due to coronavirus pandemic, but the PTI government took in-time and prudent measures which helped in controlling coronavirus pandemic at a large extent in Pakistan. He said that now textile sector had again started receiving new orders in a large scale.

Senior Vice Chairman APCPLA Jawwad Ikram Kahlon, Vice Chairman Muhammad Ajmal Kasuri, Rana Amir Raza, Ejaz Nagra, Rana Khurram Akhlaq, Akram Wahla, Chaudhary Javed Sadiq,Khalid Cheema, Chaudhary Muhammad Nawaz and other senior leaders were also presenton the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Job Textile Cotton All Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aldar’s Noya on Yas Island sold out on first day

24 minutes ago

Police recovers 20 rifles, arrest two smugglers

1 minute ago

Demonstrators decry French bill to curb police ima ..

1 minute ago

183 new COVID-19 cases reported: claims 2 lives in ..

1 minute ago

Over 1,100 Refugees Returned to Stepanakert Over P ..

2 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu welcomes end of travel ban on e ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.