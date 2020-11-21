APCPLA hails Prime Minister special package for textile industry

Chairman All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) Rana Azhar Waqar said that for the first time since 1990, the textile industry in Faisalabad has been fully restored with special textile package of the Prime Minister Imran Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) Rana Azhar Waqar said that for the first time since 1990, the textile industry in Faisalabad has been fully restored with special textile package of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hailing the PM package in a meeting with industrialists here on Saturday, he said that 50,000 closed power loom units had been resumed while possibility of installing 30,000 new looms was also become clear.

Rana Azhar Waqar said that exporters in Pakistan were receiving a large number of foreign orders which had ensured the revival of textile sector. Due to operation of 50,000 power looms, the textile sector was now facing shortage of more than 200,000 workers.

In other words, textile package has created job opportunities for more than 200,000 workers in the industrial sector.

He said that the textile sector was badly affected due to coronavirus pandemic, but the PTI government took in-time and prudent measures which helped in controlling coronavirus pandemic at a large extent in Pakistan. He said that now textile sector had again started receiving new orders in a large scale.

Senior Vice Chairman APCPLA Jawwad Ikram Kahlon, Vice Chairman Muhammad Ajmal Kasuri, Rana Amir Raza, Ejaz Nagra, Rana Khurram Akhlaq, Akram Wahla, Chaudhary Javed Sadiq,Khalid Cheema, Chaudhary Muhammad Nawaz and other senior leaders were also presenton the occasion.