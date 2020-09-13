UrduPoint.com
APHC Condemns Arrest Spree In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

APHC condemns arrest spree in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the arrest spree unleashed by Indian troops and police personnel across the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman strongly condemned the arrest of youth by Indian troops during massive cordon and search operations in Pulwama, Awantipora, Sopore, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and other areas.

He said that the Indian Army was arresting the youth and killing them in fake encounters. The spokesman pointed out that Narendra Modi-led fascist government was hell bent upon converting the Muslim majority in the territory into a minority.

He urged the international community to put pressure on New Delhi to stop human rights abuses in the occupied territory.

Indian police and troops have arrested dozens of youth during house raids and search operations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Ramban and other areas in the last few days.

The police under a new strategy arrest the youth and put them behind the bars by labeling them as militants or over-ground workers of mujahid organizations.

The action is aimed at punishing the youth for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umar Aadil Dar, in a statement in Srinagar hailed the efforts of Pakistani leadership to highlight the miseries of the people of Indian illegally occupied Kashmir at the global level.

The family members of illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over his deteriorating health at Bandipora sub-jail.

An analytical report issued by Kashmir Media Service, today, said India is continuously violating international laws and conventions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It said IIOJK is an internationally recognized disputed territory and the actions taken by Narendra Modi-led fascist government on and post 5th August, 2019, in the territory were in gross violation of the UN resolutions and the international law.

The report said that under Geneva Conventions and Rome Statute, India cannot transfer Indian citizens to IIOJK because it is a place under occupation as per international laws.

