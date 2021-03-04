APSUP Sindh Chapter formed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Chapter of Association of Private Sector Universities, Pakistan has been formed to ensure better coordination among the universities in Sindh.

" Sindh Chapter is formed. I hope, meetings of the APSUP, Sindh Chapter will be convened regularly to move forward to achieve our goals," said President APSUP, Prof. Dr. Ch. Abdul Rehman while speaking at oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of Sindh Chapter of the association, at M. A. Jinnah University, Karachi, said MAJU statement on Thursday.

He said the purpose of this organization was to promote higher education and research culture in the country, use of modern technology, to work within its autonomy and seeking guidance from national universities rather than international universities. Besides, it aimed at encouraging research work in the interest of industry and a common person, cooperation with regulatory body and to welcome HEC's undergraduate policy.

Office bearer who took the oath of their office were included Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi, Iqra University as President, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi as Vice President, Prof. Dr. Riyaz Shaikh, SZABIST as General Secretary, MS.

Seema Moughal, Greenwich University as Joint Secretary and Mr. Wajihuddin Khan, Jinnah University for Women as treasurer. Secretary General, APSUP Dr. Aurang Zaib Khan was also present on this occasion.

Newly elected President, APSUP, Sindh Chapter, Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi said it was the prime responsibility of a university to work for the promotion of quality higher education and research activities in the country.

He said that agenda provided by APSUP's Chairman was a complete guideline for the office bearers and vowed that Sindh Chapter would be playing its best role on this account.

Vice President, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh said that there was no dearth of good universities and institutions in Sindh.

The newly elected General Secretary Dr. Riaz Ahmed Sheikh said that the need for the establishment of this organization was felt long ago and that now we will show the best of collective performance instead of working individually.

He hoped,more new university campuses would now be set up here, before announcement of any new policy there would be an open public discussion on it and the fair distribution of resources will be taken care of.