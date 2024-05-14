Arms Smuggler Held In Successful Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) In a recent police operation in Mandra, a significant breakthrough was made as police successfully apprehended an individual involved in the illicit arms trade.
The arms smuggler identified as Riaz was caught red-handed while in the process of distributing weapons.
Police have confiscated cache of weapon, including six pistols of 30 bore, along with a quantity of bullets.
Police have registered case against him and further investigation was in progress.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar emphasized the relentless efforts of police team in combating the menace of illegal arms and drugs.
Khokhar affirmed that those engaged in the illegal trade of arms and ammunition will face the law.
