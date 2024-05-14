Open Menu

Arms Smuggler Held In Successful Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Arms smuggler held in successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) In a recent police operation in Mandra, a significant breakthrough was made as police successfully apprehended an individual involved in the illicit arms trade.

The arms smuggler identified as Riaz was caught red-handed while in the process of distributing weapons.

Police have confiscated cache of weapon, including six pistols of 30 bore, along with a quantity of bullets.

Police have registered case against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar emphasized the relentless efforts of police team in combating the menace of illegal arms and drugs.

Khokhar affirmed that those engaged in the illegal trade of arms and ammunition will face the law.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Progress Saddar Weapon

Recent Stories

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first m ..

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

2 hours ago
 Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

2 hours ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

3 hours ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

6 hours ago
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

16 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

17 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan