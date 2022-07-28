UrduPoint.com

Army, FC Troops Rescue, Relief Efforts Continue In Flood-hit Areas: ISPR

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) troops continued assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts due to recent flooding in various parts of the country.

The Inter Services Public Relations on Thursday shared recent relief activities update being carried out in various parts off the country.

In Balochistan, two army aviation helicopters were flown from Karachi to Othal and Lasbella areas.

These helicopters had also attempted a sortie during last 48 hours but could not fly due to bad weather conditions.

"The helicopters will now shift stranded people to safer places and also transport necessary relief items," it said.

The General Officer Commanding at Gwadar visited Othal area to oversee rescue and relief efforts.

The senior local commander at Khuzdar would also visit flood affected areas of Khuzdar and surroundings (on Thursday).

Moreover, ground rescue and relief teams were busy in Othal, Jhal Magsi in shifting people to safer places and provision of food and water to local residents.

The doctors and paramedics were providing medical care to the affected people.

The coastal highway was opened for all kinds of traffic whereas efforts were in hand to repair the damaged communication infrastructure and restore utilities.

The protection bund in Turbat which was breached was also repaired.

In Punjab, the troops were assisting civil administration in relief efforts in Dera Ghazi Khan due to flash flooding and hill torrents. Two medical camps were established by the Army to provide medical care to local people affected due to floods.

In Sindh, apart from dewatering efforts in Karachi, troops were busy in relief efforts in Jamshoro and Gharo areas.

