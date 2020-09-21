Around 1.7 mln people given IIOJK domiciles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Indian Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian parliament said that as many as 1.679 million people have been given domicile certificates in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir so far.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he said as per the information provided by the IIOJK administration, a total of 21,13,879 people have applied for domicile certificates.

The minister said as per the registration records maintained with the Provincial Rehabilitation Officer (PRO), IIOJK, a total of 6,565 families were registered as displaced families from the Chhamb Niabat area.

For the displaced families of 1971, agricultural land at the rate of 4 acres (irrigated) or 6 acres (un-irrigated) was allotted. A cash compensation of Rs 7,500 per family was also paid, he said.