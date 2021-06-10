Around Rs8 trillion national budget to be presented Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is going to present its third budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, with an estimated outlay of around Rs8 trillion, on June 11 (Friday).

The National Assembly is already in session where the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 would be presented, official sources said.

Like last year, the budget for the upcoming year has been formulated considering the impact of COVID-19 on the people and businesses of the country, hence mitigating people's sufferings, reforming agriculture sector, promoting industry and businesses would be the main focus of the document, source said.

"The government of Pakistan is firmly committed to presenting a pro-people, business-friendly and growth-oriented Federal Budget FY 2021-22. The government will pursue an all-inclusive, sustained and robust economic growth through short, medium and long-term economic planning," official sources said.

In addition to fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures; boosting exports besides job creation and people friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country would feature in the budget.

It would also focus on social sector development besides introducing reforms for improving governance and boosting private sector for investment.

On the revenue side, though no new taxes would be introduced, the government would introduce measures for bringing improvements in the system of tax collection, broadening the tax base, and facilitation to tax payers, sources said arguing that a strong revenue generation will play a crucial role in achieving the targets for economic growth.

The government is likely to set the revenue collection target at Rs5.8 trillion for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The budget is being prepared in close coordination between all departments and ministries involved in budget related events.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin Thursday launched Pakistan Economic Survey (2020-21), which highlighted that the country's economy was on growth path and witnessed 3.8 percent growth despite negative impacts of Coronavirus pandemic, which had hit hard the world economies.