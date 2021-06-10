UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around Rs8 Trillion National Budget To Be Presented Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Around Rs8 trillion national budget to be presented Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is going to present its third budget for the fiscal year 2021-22, with an estimated outlay of around Rs8 trillion, on June 11 (Friday).

The National Assembly is already in session where the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 would be presented, official sources said.

Like last year, the budget for the upcoming year has been formulated considering the impact of COVID-19 on the people and businesses of the country, hence mitigating people's sufferings, reforming agriculture sector, promoting industry and businesses would be the main focus of the document, source said.

"The government of Pakistan is firmly committed to presenting a pro-people, business-friendly and growth-oriented Federal Budget FY 2021-22. The government will pursue an all-inclusive, sustained and robust economic growth through short, medium and long-term economic planning," official sources said.

In addition to fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures; boosting exports besides job creation and people friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country would feature in the budget.

It would also focus on social sector development besides introducing reforms for improving governance and boosting private sector for investment.

On the revenue side, though no new taxes would be introduced, the government would introduce measures for bringing improvements in the system of tax collection, broadening the tax base, and facilitation to tax payers, sources said arguing that a strong revenue generation will play a crucial role in achieving the targets for economic growth.

The government is likely to set the revenue collection target at Rs5.8 trillion for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The budget is being prepared in close coordination between all departments and ministries involved in budget related events.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin Thursday launched Pakistan Economic Survey (2020-21), which highlighted that the country's economy was on growth path and witnessed 3.8 percent growth despite negative impacts of Coronavirus pandemic, which had hit hard the world economies.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Exports Shaukat Tarin Budget Agriculture Job June All Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Karachi Kings will take on Multan sultans t ..

2 minutes ago

Vivo Officially Launches Vision+ Mobile Photo Awar ..

16 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of passengers from Zambia, Demo ..

20 minutes ago

Mind Blowing New Charging Technology in Mysterious ..

22 minutes ago

South Korean MP apologizes over BTS tattoo picture ..

11 minutes ago

Total of 117 Russian, Kazakh, Ukrainian Citizens E ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.