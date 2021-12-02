UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Afoot For Holding Of Civic Polls In AJK Soon

A high-level meeting Thursday reviewed ongoing arrangements for holding of local bodies elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the near future in free, fair and transparent manner

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi chaired the meeting held in the State metropolis.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Chief Secretary of AJK, Principal Secretary to AJK Prime Minister, Secretary Local Government and Rural Development, Secretary Law, Advocate General Maqbool War and others.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken by the government so far with regard to holding local body elections.

The AJK Law Secretary and Advocate General, on this occasion, briefed the prime minister on the legal aspects and other issues regarding holding of the civic.polls in free, fair and transparent manner.

