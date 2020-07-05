UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Being Finalized For First Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Arrangements being finalized for First Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo

SIALKOT, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Regional President of International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar on Sunday said that necessary arrangements were being finalized to organize month-long "First Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo' in the country.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said private label and retail brand buyers, large brand buyers and sourcing managers, brand owners and startup labels, designers, product manager and agent buying houses would attend the Expo.

Ijaz said that top visiting counties were US, UK, Germany, Australia, France, Denmark, Canada, Netherlands Pakistan while 15,000 buyers and 20 million pieces order volume would be available in the exhibition.

He said the event would be first of its kind which was being organized by PRGMEA in collaboration of International Apparel Federation (IAF), Foursocure and Sourcing Journal.

He said, keeping in view the hardship of business community due to COVID-19, the International Apparel Federation had taken the step for holding Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo.

He said that Global Apparel Sourcing Expo was the worlds largest and hundred percent digital Trade Show which would be launched from July 15 and concluded on August 14.

PRGMEA Chairman North Zone Sohail A. Sheikh said that Digital conference programme would cover the live streaming of speakers sharing their expertise on relevant industry topics and all presentations would be recorded and would be available after the show.

The Digital Conference sessions will cover sustainability and CRS post COVID-19, shifts in global trade and digital product development, he said.

"We are motivating members that they should attend the EXPO for ensuring big boost to their business by showcasing their products in this mega event", he said.

He further said that participating companies would be showcased to global network of thousands of international buyers along with extensive digital marketing to promote exporters publicity, maximizing traffic on trade show and securing relevant business opportunities.

