Arrangements finalized for by-elections on NA-33

HUNGU, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) ::Election Commission of Pakistan has finalized all the necessary arrangements for holding by-elections on NA-33.

District Returning Officer, Zulfiqar Ahmad Friday told that 210 polling station has been established in NA 33 where 318534 voters would exercise their rights of franchise.

He said that CCTV cameras have been installed on polling stations situated in sensitive areas.

He said that training process of polling staff has been completed while procedure has been finalized to timely distribute polling material among the staff. He said that among 210 polling stations 64 are for females, 55 for males and 91 polling stations were for both females and males.