MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Manzoor Ahmed Leghari presided over a meeting to review the arrangements made for 280th annual Urs of Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai at Rest House Bhit Shah on Tuesday Addressing the meeting ADC I said that annual Urs would continue from 14th Safar to 16th and all the arrangements will be finalized before stipulated time.

He said that Sindh Governor Kamran Tissori has been requested to inaugurate the first day Urs Ceremony while the Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh would attend the concluding Ceremony as Chief Guest and give Latif awards.

On this occasion, DIB Incharge Azam Mirza informed the meeting that strict security arrangements had been ensured with the assistance of Police, Rangers and law enforcement agencies. He said that 15 walkthrough gates will be installed while Police personnels including four SSPs of different districts, 10 DSPs would perform their duty during Urs celebrations, He further said that in order to make security more effective a control room has been established with installation of 100 CCTV cameras.

ADC-I directed Town Officer Bhit Shah to ensure cleanliness drive in and around the shrine and remove encroachments.

He also instructed officers of relevant departments to prepare Urs plan within two days and submit the same to his office.

He directed HESCO officers to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during 3-day Urs while ensuring alternate arrangements before starting of Urs celebrations. District Health Officer Dr. Nazir Malah and PPHI focal person apprised the meeting that medical camps had been established in different departments to provide medical assistance to devotees while 15 ambulances will also present to face any untoward incident besides anti-Malaria and Dengue Spray to be carried out by the Health Department.

Director Culture Sher Muhammad Mahar, DistrictHealth officer Dr.

Nazeer Malah,Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Syed Junaid Shah, Assistant Commissioner Hala Dr. Mazhar Ali, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Adeel Soho, Deputy Director Culturerest House Rehmatullah Rajar, Acting Sajada Nashhen Syed Kawar Shah, DSR Rangers Rashid Ali, DO education Arshad Alvi, Manager Auqaf Bhit Shah Jamil Ahmed Ansari Mukhtiar kar Matiari Waqar Soomro and officers of HESCO, Health,Livestock, Local Government, Agriculture, Education and other departments were also present in the meeting.