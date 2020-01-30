UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrest Warrants Issued Against Officials Granted NOC To Telcos

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:28 AM

Arrest warrants issued against officials granted NOC to telcos

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday apprised the the sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that arrest warrants against the officials involved in granting no objection certificate (NOC) to two Telcos - Warid and Mobilink - had been issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday apprised the the sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that arrest warrants against the officials involved in granting no objection certificate (NOC) to two Telcos - Warid and Mobilink - had been issued.

The committee headed by Senator Sherry Rehman was informed that the investigation in that regard was at final stages and soon after reaching a conclusion, a reference would be filed in the NAB court.

The NAB official requested the committee to provide an opportunity to shed light about this mega scam.

Earlier, Senator Sherry Rehman while discussing an audit para about the loss of US$ 517 million to public exchequer due to illegal usage of 4G LTE services by Warid, asked all telecommunication companies to brief the committee about their function.

She gave two weeks' time to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to arrange a briefing into the matter.

"This is strange, these telcos heavily charging their customers without having a required infrastructure and technology," Sherry observed.

The audit official also informed the committee that the management of the PTA unlawfully allowed Warid Telecom for the provision of 4G LTE services to public at large.

He said Warid was neither the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) license holder, nor participated in the auction of NGMS.

The audit recommended that the matter should be investigated thoroughly on scientific lines so that it could be resolved accordingly.

The committee should be empowered to identify gaps and wrongdoings and fix the responsibility against responsible involved in granting permission to Warid Telecom for utilization of 4G LTE services without obtaining valid license through proper channel.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Sherry Rehman Mobile Noc Mobilink Warid 4G All Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Gulf region ..

39 seconds ago

Kushner Briefs UN Chief on US Mideast Peace Plan O ..

40 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

46 minutes ago

International Community Divided on US Middle East ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.