Art Exhibition Highlighting “Echoes Of Earth” On May 4
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Theatre Wallay will feature an art exhibition, titled “Echoes of the Earth”, a celebration of climate consciousness on May 4 at Bhittai Auditorium in Islamabad.
The exhibition supported by the US Mission in Pakistan in partnership with Pakistan-US Alumni Network orchestrated a transformative writing workshop aimed at cultivating the talents of aspiring writers to tackle pressing climate issues, said a statement issued by Theatre Wallay here Friday.
The exhibition would feature stalls and reading corners focused around climate change and sustainable solutions.
The activity will be attended by individuals from diverse backgrounds, each contributing their unique perspectives and creativity to address Pakistan’s distinct environmental challenges.
Together, they forged original narratives that shed light on the urgency of climate issues, emphasizing their tangible impact on our communities.
This workshop served as a catalyst for raising awareness and inspiring action, reaffirming the undeniable reality of climate change. Their ideas and original pieces will be showcased at an event "Echoes of the Earth".
