Art Work Display At Arts Council Of Pakistan (ACP)
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 08:02 PM
The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi hosted a mini thesis display at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery, featuring the outstanding work of 3rd-year students from the Institute of Arts and Crafts
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi hosted a mini thesis display at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery, featuring the outstanding work of 3rd-year students from the Institute of Arts and Crafts.
The event, inaugurated by the provincial Caretaker Minister of Information, Minority Affairs and Social Protection showcased the brilliance of textile and communication design.
Addressing the gathering, the Caretaker Minister Muhammad Ahmed Shah applauded the Arts Council for fostering an inclusive environment, stating, "I congratulate the students and teachers of the Arts Council for embracing diversity.
He said that these students facing challenges are true superheroes, and credit goes to the teachers who support and educate those with disabilities.
Responding to a query about the caretaker government, the Minister disclosed that the last session would take place tomorrow, paving the way for the elected government to assume office.
The caretaker government of Sindh received praise for successfully maintaining peace during its tenure, he added.
The mini-thesis show will continue till February 20.
Recent Stories
Cheques worth Rs 770,000 distributed among 63 deserving people
25 killed in Afghanistan landslide caused by snowfall
4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport
Expert hopes rise in Pakistan fish export after recent amendments in Inspection ..
Olympian Khawaja Junaid urges Maryam Nawaz to prioritize hockey
Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional accreditation card committee m ..
President for financial inclusion of weaker segments of society through digital ..
Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements
Sher Afzal Marwat granted interim bail
SSP discusses security plan to maintain law & order during Ramzan
IPM training of agriculture officials begins across south Punjab
Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on divisional task force of EPI and polio e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cheques worth Rs 770,000 distributed among 63 deserving people14 minutes ago
-
4 passengers offloaded at Faisalabad Airport18 minutes ago
-
Political stability must to revive economy: Experts18 minutes ago
-
Divisional Director Information chairs Divisional accreditation card committee meeting16 minutes ago
-
President for financial inclusion of weaker segments of society through digital transformation19 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements16 minutes ago
-
Sher Afzal Marwat granted interim bail16 minutes ago
-
SSP discusses security plan to maintain law & order during Ramzan16 minutes ago
-
IPM training of agriculture officials begins across south Punjab14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on divisional task force of EPI and polio eradication14 minutes ago
-
Galyat receives heavy snowfall on second consecutive day14 minutes ago
-
Consultative meeting for Core Carbon Grouped Solar Power Project on Feb 2014 minutes ago