Art work display at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi hosted a mini thesis display at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery, featuring the outstanding work of 3rd-year students from the Institute of Arts and Crafts.

The event, inaugurated by the provincial Caretaker Minister of Information, Minority Affairs and Social Protection showcased the brilliance of textile and communication design.

Addressing the gathering, the Caretaker Minister Muhammad Ahmed Shah applauded the Arts Council for fostering an inclusive environment, stating, "I congratulate the students and teachers of the Arts Council for embracing diversity.

He said that these students facing challenges are true superheroes, and credit goes to the teachers who support and educate those with disabilities.

Responding to a query about the caretaker government, the Minister disclosed that the last session would take place tomorrow, paving the way for the elected government to assume office.

The caretaker government of Sindh received praise for successfully maintaining peace during its tenure, he added.

The mini-thesis show will continue till February 20.