Artists Taking Part In Creating Awareness Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Artist community has also stepped in to create awareness in masses to avoid Corona virus from spreading.

Prominent artists from film and drama industry including- Yasir Nawaz, Imran Abbas, Ali Rehman and Hareem Farooq have voluntarily contributed in government of Punjab's "Salute Salaam" awareness campaign against Corona through their short video messages.

"Salute Salaam" campaign has been initiated by Information Department of Punjab to promote the habit of oral greetings instead of traditional handshake to avoid spread of Corona virus as physical contact was considered most common way in spreading the disease.

Artist community, through messages to their fans, have urged them to cooperate with government in the fight against Corona virus.

Basic aim behind "Salute Salaam" campaign was to promote the habit of greeting in the form of salute instead of shaking hands, said actor Imran Abbas. Famous actor Yasir Nawaz, in his videos message, urged people to avoid rushy and crowded places.

Actor Ali Rehman said "We need to mutually agree upon "maintaining distances" to defeat Corona virus".

Actress Hareem Farooq, in her message said to her followers and fans, laid stress on the habit of washing hands as frequently as needed.

Through their short video messages, these artists have lauded the timely and effective steps taken by Punjab government to stop the onslaught of Corona virus.

