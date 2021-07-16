Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC) hosts the graduation ceremony for batch 2020-2021.

Minister for culture, tourism, and antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah graced the ceremony with his presence.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2021) The ceremony was organized at the council’s auditorium and was attended by the honorable faculty members of the Arts Institute, students, and their families.

Culture Minister Mr. Shah announced the cash prize of Rs. 300,000 for the position holders.

Holding a degree, medal, or certificate in your hand is a proud moment for every student – Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

Addressing the ceremony Mr. Shah said that academic institutions play a great role in our life, students who have passed today have spent the most beautiful period of their life in this institute and now they are going to enter their practical lives. I congratulate the students for their results and I would advise that whatever they have learned in this institute is to give back to the world.

“It’s really good to see the students of different sects are studying in this institute, I congratulate the president of Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah for his efforts, I hope soon this institute will mutate into a university” he added further.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Ahmed Shah said that from being fluctuant and nervous I have seen these students growing into confident and brilliant artists.

They create the magic of their imagination on canvas with their brushes, colors, and oils. “You all have become alumni of Arts Institute, the doors of this institute are always open for you people”, Ahmed Shah.

Addressing the ceremony, the principal of ACIAC Mr. Shahid Rassam said, I am really grateful to the faculty of the art institute due to their hard work and effort the name of our institute is now being recognized all over the country. “The students of our institute are professionally working not only in Pakistan but also in other countries. I congratulate my all students for the amazing results” Said Rassam

The chief guest of the ceremony distributed awards among the Students while the president of the Arts Council M. Ahmed Shah, Secretary of the Arts Council Aijaz Ahmed Farooqi, and principal of the Arts Institute Shahid Rassam accompanied him on stage;.

Students including Zarnab Aftab, Rabia Ali, Wasama Nasir, Habiba Mujeeb, Asad Ali, Sachin Kumar, Kiran Aslam, Aakash Jivraj, Syed Noor Hussain, Tasneem Shabbir, Roma Rstakhiza, Ramsha Khan, Jawad Jan, Behzad Ahmed, and Armash Saleem gained the positions in different courses of arts & crafts