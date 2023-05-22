UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Pays Tribute To Intellectual, Historian Gul Hassan Kalmati

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Folk Heritage Committee on Monday organized a condolence reference in memory of eminent intellectual and historian Gul Hassan Kalmati

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Vice President Manawar Saeed, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Karamat Ali, Dr. Ayub Sheikh, Nasir Gopang and other speakers while addressing the condolence reference paid glowing tribute to late Gul Hassan Kalmati and highlighted his literary services and research work.

Muhammad Ahmad Shah, at the occasion, said that Gul Hassan Kalmati was a man of caliber who left many books on history for coming generations.

His research work particularly on Karachi was of great historical value and his book was also translated into English, he added.

Shah said that Gul Hassan was a friend of all of us and a symbol of our love for the land and the name of Gul Hassan Kalmati will always live in history.

President Arts Council suggested constituting Gul Hassan memorial committee and giving an award in the name of Gul Hassan.

Social activist Karamat Ali said that Gul Hassan Kalmati always fought for the rights of the people, Sindh government should name Karachi's Gadap town after Gul Hassan Kalmati.

