Asad Qaisar Reacts To Criticism For Offering Namaz After Maulana Fazl

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2023 | 05:47 PM

The PTI leader and former national assembly speaker says when they arrived at Fazl's residence, the Asar prayer was in progress, and they simply attended the prayer.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Saturday addressed the matter of attending Namaz behind Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, taking into consideration the sentiments of PTI and its leadership.

A delegation consisting of PTI's prominent figures, including Asad Qaiser, Ali Mohammad Khan, Junaid Akbar, and Barrister Saif, recently convened a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

These two political entities have maintained a longstanding history of discord, with PTI's leader Imran Khan and JUI-F's president engaging in reciprocal criticisms. It's noteworthy that Fazl's party was previously part of the coalition government and played a role in the removal of Imran Khan from power.

Asad Qaiser clarified, "When we arrived at Fazl's residence, the Asar prayer was in progress, and we simply attended the prayer.

"

However, he expressed his dissatisfaction with JUI-F for recording the prayer and subsequently releasing it on social media, emphasizing the importance of keeping politics and religion separate, as Asad Qaiser added.

Furthermore, Asad Qaiser disclosed that their visit to Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence was made with the approval of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the party's core committee to ease tensions between the two factions.

“We paid our condolences to Fazl on the loss of his mother-in-law,” Asad stated, clarifying that the purpose was not to explore opportunities for a new political alliance within the PDM.

He categorically ruled out the likelihood of seat adjustments in the upcoming elections or the development of any pre- or post-election political alliances.

