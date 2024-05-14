Ashrafi Presents A Copy Of 'Code Of Conduct For Pilgrims' To Saudi Ambassador
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Patron-in-Chief, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Tuesday convened a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and presented him a copy of the 'Code of Conduct for Pilgrims'.
He expressed gratitude to the leadership of Saudi Arabia, particularly to the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, for their unwavering cooperation concerning Pakistan’s affairs, the Route to Makkah programme, and the exceptional services extended to pilgrims and visitors by Saudi Arabia.
Ambassador Al-Malki emphasized that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia epitomized brotherly ties, reflecting the profound bond between the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia with Pakistan. He underscored the unequivocal affection of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman towards Pakistan.
“The leadership of Saudi Arabia views it as a privilege to cater to the needs of pilgrims and visitors, dedicating tireless efforts day and night to serve the revered Guests of Allah”, he maintained.
