Open Menu

Ashrafi Presents A Copy Of 'Code Of Conduct For Pilgrims' To Saudi Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Ashrafi presents a copy of 'Code of Conduct for Pilgrims' to Saudi Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) Patron-in-Chief, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Tuesday convened a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and presented him a copy of the 'Code of Conduct for Pilgrims'.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership of Saudi Arabia, particularly to the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, for their unwavering cooperation concerning Pakistan’s affairs, the Route to Makkah programme, and the exceptional services extended to pilgrims and visitors by Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Al-Malki emphasized that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia epitomized brotherly ties, reflecting the profound bond between the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia with Pakistan. He underscored the unequivocal affection of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman towards Pakistan.

“The leadership of Saudi Arabia views it as a privilege to cater to the needs of pilgrims and visitors, dedicating tireless efforts day and night to serve the revered Guests of Allah”, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to ..

IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq

11 seconds ago
 Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first m ..

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

3 hours ago
 Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

3 hours ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

4 hours ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

5 hours ago
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

7 hours ago
 Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

17 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan