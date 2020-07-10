UrduPoint.com
ASI Martyred, Constable Injured In Miscreants' Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

ASI martyred, constable injured in miscreants' attack

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) ::An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) was martyred while a constable sustained bullet injuries when unknown miscreants fired at a police van on Friday near Ghanam Shah petrol pump in the vicinity of Munda police station.

Police said, ASI, Muhammad Naseer along with police team was on routine patrolling when their van came under attack by unknown miscreants near Ghanam Shah petro pump.

ASI Muhammad Naseer Khan died on the spot while Constable Altaf Hussain sustained bullet injuries.

Munda police have registered a case under sections, 176,149,148,427,353,324 and 302 of the law.

The funeral prayer of martyred ASI was offered at Police Lines that was attended by DPO Lower Dir Abdur Rashid Khan, SP Investigation Waqar Khan and large number of police officials.

Later, the body of martyred ASI was sent to his native village, Khadagzai near Batkhela.

