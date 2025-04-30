ASI Sentenced To 14 Years Imprisonment, Fine For Filing False Narcotics Case
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 11:16 PM
Additional District and Sessions Judge Mehmood Hayat has sentenced Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mukhtiar Lashari of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station to 14 years in prison along with a fine of Rs. 400,000 for registering a false narcotics case against a citizen
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge Mehmood Hayat has sentenced Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mukhtiar Lashari of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station to 14 years in prison along with a fine of Rs.
400,000 for registering a false narcotics case against a citizen.
According to details, the court found the ASI guilty of falsely implicating an individual in a drug-related case, a serious abuse of authority that led to legal proceedings. The judgment serves as a strong message against misuse of power and violation of citizens' rights.
