ASI sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, fine for filing false narcotics case

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge Mehmood Hayat has sentenced Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mukhtiar Lashari of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station to 14 years in prison along with a fine of Rs.

400,000 for registering a false narcotics case against a citizen.

According to details, the court found the ASI guilty of falsely implicating an individual in a drug-related case, a serious abuse of authority that led to legal proceedings. The judgment serves as a strong message against misuse of power and violation of citizens' rights.