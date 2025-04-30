Open Menu

Sharjeel Rejects Indian Allegations Against Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon categorically rejected the allegations made by India against Pakistan, stating that Pakistan has consistently condemned all forms of terrorism.

Indian claims regarding the recent incident are unfounded and based on falsehoods, he said this while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Pakistan has no connection to the incident in question. He emphasized that Pakistan has successfully dismantled terrorist networks within its borders, while India itself has been involved in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. He further clarified that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism, with over 70,000 citizens having lost their lives in this ongoing struggle.

He stated that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, was herself a victim of terrorism, and that people of all ages, children, youth, and elders — have made immense sacrifices in this fight. He further alleged that India exploited the post-9/11 focus of the international community to wrongfully portray the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination as terrorism.

Sharjeel Memon stated that India is perpetrating atrocities and oppression against the people of Kashmir. He said that Kashmiri leaders have been imprisoned on fabricated charges, innocent youth have been martyred, and the population is being suppressed through the use of force.

He also accused India of consistently violating United Nations resolutions.

He stated that Pakistan is not intimidated by any political maneuvers of the Modi government, and the presence of an Indian agent like Kulbhushan Jadhav has already exposed India's true face. He described the Pahalgam incident as a complete failure of India’s security agencies.

He warned India that if war is imposed on Pakistan, it would amount to political and military suicide for India.

Sharjeel stated that so-called democratic India has blocked Pakistani media outlets and YouTubers, while Pakistan upholds complete freedom of expression.

He said that Pakistan will respond appropriately to any aggression.

