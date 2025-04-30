Ambassador Rahim Offers Support To Belgium Investors To Boost Engagements In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 11:16 PM
Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Wednesday hosted Belgium investors and importers working with Pakistan
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Wednesday hosted Belgium investors and importers working with Pakistan.
During the meeting, he appreciated their role and offered assistance and facilitation to further enhance their business engagement with Pakistan.
