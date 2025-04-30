Open Menu

Cleanliness Week Observed In DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 11:05 PM

Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan

Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s Awami Agenda programme, a week long cleanliness campaign was observed in the city. under the auspices of water and sanitation services company (WSSC) DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s Awami Agenda programme, a week long cleanliness campaign was observed in the city. under the auspices of water and sanitation services company (WSSC) DI Khan.

As part of the week-long activities, the WSSC teams carried out extensive cleaning of drainage systems, streets, schools, Judicial complex and neighborhoods across the city.

While talking to APP, Chairman board of Directors WSSC-DIKhan Naimat Ullah Khan said that the role of WSSC was important in cleaning the city and sanitation situation had improved due to its efforts.

He called for raising awareness among the general public about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

He said that provincial government was paying special attention to clean and green programme to provide a healthy environment to people. The citizens have been urged to support the sanitation teams and maintain cleanliness in their respective areas.

Recent Stories

ASI sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, fine for f ..

ASI sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, fine for filing false narcotics case

5 minutes ago
 Man gets life imprisonment for killing friend

Man gets life imprisonment for killing friend

5 minutes ago
 PM, U.S. Secretary of State discuss current situat ..

PM, U.S. Secretary of State discuss current situation in South Asia

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim offers support to Belgium investo ..

Ambassador Rahim offers support to Belgium investors to boost engagements in Pak ..

5 minutes ago
 Seminar on green financing via debt capital market ..

Seminar on green financing via debt capital markets held

5 minutes ago
 Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan

Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan

16 minutes ago
Labors, farmers backbone of country's economy: Gov ..

Labors, farmers backbone of country's economy: Governor

12 minutes ago
 Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian agg ..

Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian aggression, vow to stand with Arm ..

12 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure wor ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure workers' safety, health

12 minutes ago
 DC issues notification of PLCs members to strength ..

DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination

20 minutes ago
 Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakist ..

Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Del ..

Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan