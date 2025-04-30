Cleanliness Week Observed In DIKhan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 11:05 PM
Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s Awami Agenda programme, a week long cleanliness campaign was observed in the city. under the auspices of water and sanitation services company (WSSC) DI Khan
As part of the week-long activities, the WSSC teams carried out extensive cleaning of drainage systems, streets, schools, Judicial complex and neighborhoods across the city.
While talking to APP, Chairman board of Directors WSSC-DIKhan Naimat Ullah Khan said that the role of WSSC was important in cleaning the city and sanitation situation had improved due to its efforts.
He called for raising awareness among the general public about the importance of keeping the environment clean.
He said that provincial government was paying special attention to clean and green programme to provide a healthy environment to people. The citizens have been urged to support the sanitation teams and maintain cleanliness in their respective areas.
