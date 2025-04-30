Grand finale of 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0 program held

The grand finale of 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0, a national climate innovation programme was held here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The grand finale of 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0, a national climate innovation programme was held here on Wednesday.

Six standout teams were awarded cash prizes totalling PKR 2.625 million to further develop and scale their projects. These included winners from both the growth and idea stages of the competition.

SEED Ventures hosted the event in collaboration with Unilever Pakistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan serving as the Secretariat for the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP).

The programme has redefined how entrepreneurship can contribute to climate resilience, demonstrating that circularity is not just a concept; it is a practical path to a cleaner, stronger, and more inclusive Pakistan.

The showcase brought together climate-focused startups, policymakers, and sustainability leaders to highlight innovative solutions for rethinking waste.

Lance Domm, British Deputy High Commissioner, shared his optimism during the event, stating, “It is inspiring to see how young Pakistanis are creating practical, scalable solutions to environmental challenges.

MD of Sindh Solid Waste Management board Tariq Ali Nizamani also lent his voice to the celebration.