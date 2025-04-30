Open Menu

Grand Finale Of 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0 Program Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 11:09 PM

Grand finale of 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0 program held

The grand finale of 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0, a national climate innovation programme was held here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The grand finale of 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0, a national climate innovation programme was held here on Wednesday.

Six standout teams were awarded cash prizes totalling PKR 2.625 million to further develop and scale their projects. These included winners from both the growth and idea stages of the competition.

SEED Ventures hosted the event in collaboration with Unilever Pakistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan serving as the Secretariat for the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP).

The programme has redefined how entrepreneurship can contribute to climate resilience, demonstrating that circularity is not just a concept; it is a practical path to a cleaner, stronger, and more inclusive Pakistan.

The showcase brought together climate-focused startups, policymakers, and sustainability leaders to highlight innovative solutions for rethinking waste.

Lance Domm, British Deputy High Commissioner, shared his optimism during the event, stating, “It is inspiring to see how young Pakistanis are creating practical, scalable solutions to environmental challenges.

MD of Sindh Solid Waste Management board Tariq Ali Nizamani also lent his voice to the celebration.

Recent Stories

ASI sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, fine for f ..

ASI sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, fine for filing false narcotics case

3 minutes ago
 Man gets life imprisonment for killing friend

Man gets life imprisonment for killing friend

3 minutes ago
 PM, U.S. Secretary of State discuss current situat ..

PM, U.S. Secretary of State discuss current situation in South Asia

3 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim offers support to Belgium investo ..

Ambassador Rahim offers support to Belgium investors to boost engagements in Pak ..

3 minutes ago
 Seminar on green financing via debt capital market ..

Seminar on green financing via debt capital markets held

3 minutes ago
 Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan

Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan

14 minutes ago
Labors, farmers backbone of country's economy: Gov ..

Labors, farmers backbone of country's economy: Governor

9 minutes ago
 Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian agg ..

Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian aggression, vow to stand with Arm ..

9 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure wor ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure workers' safety, health

9 minutes ago
 DC issues notification of PLCs members to strength ..

DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination

18 minutes ago
 Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakist ..

Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Del ..

Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan