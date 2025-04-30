Open Menu

Lawmakers Pass Joint Resolution Against Indian Aggression, Vow To Stand With Armed Forces For Country's Stability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 11:09 PM

Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian aggression, vow to stand with Armed Forces for country's stability

Lawmakers passed a joint resolution against Indian aggression in Balochistan Assembly and expressed their determination to stand with Pakistan Army for stability of the country on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Lawmakers passed a joint resolution against Indian aggression in Balochistan Assembly and expressed their determination to stand with Pakistan Army for stability of the country on Wednesday.

The session of the Balochistan Assembly was chaired by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

Speaking on the resolution presented against Indian aggression, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said that we are all united for the integrity of Pakistan.

He said that war is not a good thing, if impose war on the country than we would give example response to India to remember its new generation saying that first time we gave tea, this time we would get something else.

He said that Balochistan is with the federation for the integrity of Pakistan.

Earlier, in the session, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) member Zareen Khan Magsi presented a joint resolution against Indian aggression which read that the allegations leveled by India against Pakistan are baseless. The Joint resolution against Indian aggression was passed by lawmakers and strongly condemned the Indian allegations.

He said that Federal government should present India's aggression to the international community.

Majeed Badini said on the flour of the session that the biggest terrorists are India and Israel adding that we condemned the Pahalgam incident, If India takes any action, we would teach it a lesson that its generations would be remembered.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said in the session of the assembly that this is not the first incident of Modi government's accusations, Modi's government follows anti-Islamic politics saying that we are all on the same page regarding the integrity of Pakistan.

Mena Majeed said that Indian false propaganda has been exposed at the global level, India is committing terrorism in Balochistan, an example of which is the attack on the train, the people of Balochistan are with the Pak Army.

Sanjay Kumar said that Modi government is suffering from depression, there is no evidence of the atrocities that India has imposed saying that if India thought of war, then the minority stands with its army.

Ali Madad Jatak said that blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident is condemnable, the people of Balochistan are with the Pakistan Army.

Other provincial Ministers and opposition leaders including Bakht Muhamad Kakar, Zarak Khan Mandokhel, Ghazala Gola, and opposition leaders including Younis Zehri, Rehmat Saleh Baloch expressed their determination to give a befitting reply to India in case of aggression.

They said that the government and the opposition were unanimous on national security.

The Balochistan Assembly session was adjourned until 3 pm on May 2.

Recent Stories

ASI sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, fine for f ..

ASI sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, fine for filing false narcotics case

5 minutes ago
 Man gets life imprisonment for killing friend

Man gets life imprisonment for killing friend

5 minutes ago
 PM, U.S. Secretary of State discuss current situat ..

PM, U.S. Secretary of State discuss current situation in South Asia

6 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim offers support to Belgium investo ..

Ambassador Rahim offers support to Belgium investors to boost engagements in Pak ..

6 minutes ago
 Seminar on green financing via debt capital market ..

Seminar on green financing via debt capital markets held

6 minutes ago
 Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan

Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan

17 minutes ago
Labors, farmers backbone of country's economy: Gov ..

Labors, farmers backbone of country's economy: Governor

12 minutes ago
 Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian agg ..

Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian aggression, vow to stand with Arm ..

12 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure wor ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure workers' safety, health

12 minutes ago
 DC issues notification of PLCs members to strength ..

DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination

21 minutes ago
 Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakist ..

Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Del ..

Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan