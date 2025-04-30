(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Lawmakers passed a joint resolution against Indian aggression in Balochistan Assembly and expressed their determination to stand with Pakistan Army for stability of the country on Wednesday.

The session of the Balochistan Assembly was chaired by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

Speaking on the resolution presented against Indian aggression, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti said that we are all united for the integrity of Pakistan.

He said that war is not a good thing, if impose war on the country than we would give example response to India to remember its new generation saying that first time we gave tea, this time we would get something else.

He said that Balochistan is with the federation for the integrity of Pakistan.

Earlier, in the session, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) member Zareen Khan Magsi presented a joint resolution against Indian aggression which read that the allegations leveled by India against Pakistan are baseless. The Joint resolution against Indian aggression was passed by lawmakers and strongly condemned the Indian allegations.

He said that Federal government should present India's aggression to the international community.

Majeed Badini said on the flour of the session that the biggest terrorists are India and Israel adding that we condemned the Pahalgam incident, If India takes any action, we would teach it a lesson that its generations would be remembered.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said in the session of the assembly that this is not the first incident of Modi government's accusations, Modi's government follows anti-Islamic politics saying that we are all on the same page regarding the integrity of Pakistan.

Mena Majeed said that Indian false propaganda has been exposed at the global level, India is committing terrorism in Balochistan, an example of which is the attack on the train, the people of Balochistan are with the Pak Army.

Sanjay Kumar said that Modi government is suffering from depression, there is no evidence of the atrocities that India has imposed saying that if India thought of war, then the minority stands with its army.

Ali Madad Jatak said that blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident is condemnable, the people of Balochistan are with the Pakistan Army.

Other provincial Ministers and opposition leaders including Bakht Muhamad Kakar, Zarak Khan Mandokhel, Ghazala Gola, and opposition leaders including Younis Zehri, Rehmat Saleh Baloch expressed their determination to give a befitting reply to India in case of aggression.

They said that the government and the opposition were unanimous on national security.

The Balochistan Assembly session was adjourned until 3 pm on May 2.