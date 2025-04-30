UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition

The Malik Feroz Khan Noon Business School at Sargodha University organized its second annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition. The event saw participation from CEOs of eighteen companies across the country, academics, and a large number of students

Vice-Chancellor of Sargodha University, Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas, attended as the chief guest and inaugurated the exhibition. He was accompanied by the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Director of Noon Business School, Professor Dr. Irfan Shahzad, and CEOs from various companies.

The exhibition featured stalls showcasing 32 business ideas developed by students. Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas, along with the guests, reviewed these stalls. He described the students' business ideas as viable and encouraged the business personalities present to form partnerships to bring these concepts to the market.

Additionally, addressing the CEO Forum themed "Business Skills and Opportunities for Future Graduates," Vice-Chancellor Dr. Qaiser stated that industry and academic institutions are collaborating worldwide, but a gap still exists in Pakistan, which the university aims to fill.

"Universities are centers of innovation, while industry can implement these concepts. Together, we can transform business ideas into products," he said. On this occasion, he also formally launched the Business Case Study Journal, noting that Noon Business School is the third institution in Pakistan working on local business case studies. Five case studies have been published so far, with a target to publish ten more this year.

Professor Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan thanked all the guests from the industry and the administration, stating, "We are committed to promoting research and an entrepreneurial mindset. Our vision is not just to educate but to equip students with self-confidence and practical skills so they can achieve success in the business world."

Following the panel discussion, students were given the opportunity to ask questions, posing various professional and personal development queries to the panelists. This Q&A session was not only informative but also reflected the students' intellectual maturity and interest in practical life. At the conclusion of the panel discussion, shields were presented to the participating CEOs.

Professor Dr. Irfan Shahzad elaborated on the objectives and future plans of the CEO Forum, saying it will serve as a bridge between academic institutions and industry. He announced plans for two new labs - one for training and another for marketing - and mentioned that a fourth formal collaborative agreement with the industry is imminent, which will create job and internship opportunities for students.

During the panel discussion, business experts discussed the mental, intellectual, and professional development of youth. Participants emphasized that students should not be limited to just education but must possess self-confidence, the ability to set clear goals, and a proper understanding of situations to succeed in practical life. Experts noted that success in the modern era depends not merely on academic credentials but on the student's personality, confidence, and vision.