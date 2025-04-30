Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has assured the nation that despite prevailing tensions along the borders, there is no need to panic, urging the youth to remain courageous and hopeful

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has assured the nation that despite prevailing tensions along the borders, there is no need to panic, urging the youth to remain courageous and hopeful.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony under the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme, here on Wednesday, she said, “Our brave sons and daughters, along with the entire nation, stand united with the Pakistan Army. Today, the youth are sending a strong message of solidarity with our armed forces. Witnessing your passion for Pakistan fills me with great hope for our future.”

The CM called on students to make a heartfelt commitment and said, “Promise me that every step you take will be for the welfare and progress of Pakistan. If our youth pledge this, there is no greater assurance for a prosperous tomorrow. I am Pakistani first, then Punjabi.”

The CM noted that students from other provinces are also eager to benefit from the laptop scheme. “Chief Ministers from across the country should ensure similar support for their students in the form of scholarships and laptops,” she added.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that talented youth deserve every resource, from scholarships to laptops and e-bikes, because they are the future of the nation. “These students are our real stars, and this bond of respect and love between us will remain forever,” she added.

The CM said, “Seeing these laptops will remind children of my care and belief in their potential.

It took some time to deliver these scholarships and laptops, but there is no time limit on my commitment to you.”

The CM noted that while politics is often viewed with suspicion nowadays, true leadership is about serving the people with sincerity. She cited the government’s initiative of issuing ration cards to 1.25 million workers—ensuring a monthly subsidy of Rs. 3,000—as a clear example of governance focused on public welfare.

The laptop and scholarship distribution under her leadership has been strictly merit-based, she said and added, “We did not ask any student which political party they supported. I’m especially proud to share that 60% of recipients are female students. This is your right, not a favor.”

CM Maryam Nawaz revealed that nearly 100,000 applications were received for the laptops. “We are stepping into the digital age. Access to technology is essential to compete globally. This initiative is not just about distribution — it is about transformation,” she said.

She assured that all eligible students in Punjab have been awarded scholarships and laptops based on merit, adding, “We will continue this program with the goal of distributing 100,000 laptops every year.”

The CM appreciated Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat for his dedication and applauded the resilience of parents, especially those who supported their daughters’ education despite financial hardships.