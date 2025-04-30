Open Menu

DC Issues Notification Of PLCs Members To Strengthen Police-Public Coordination

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 11:01 PM

DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination

In line with the direction of the Punjab Home Department, the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has notified the establishment of Public Liaison Committees (PLCs) at the City’s Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) In line with the direction of the Punjab Home Department, the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has notified the establishment of Public Liaison Committees (PLCs) at the City’s Police Station.

According to a notification issued by the DC office, Rafique Shah, Ch Iqbal, Magbool Ahmed Khan, Raja Muhammad Wajid and Tariq Jadoon would be the members of PLCs Police Station, City.

Similarly, Muhammad Safeer Khokhar, Malik Ghulam Sarwar, Malik Asif Iqbal, Gulfraz Khan, Saqib Chaudhary, Yousaf Hafeez But and Kamal Pasha would perform as members of PLCs Police Station Ganjmandi.

Irfan Azeem, Ch Umer Mushtaq, Ch Abid, Ibrahim Butt and Khan bahadur Police Station Ratta Amral,Saif ullah, Fazal Shah, Yaseen, Rizwan Abbasi, Mufti Siddique sadi Police Station Pirwadahi.

Meanwhile, Khalid Mehmood, Umar Ashraf, Sanobar Gul, Qari Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Amir Butt and Muhammad Ejaz were notified as members of PLCs Police Station Waris Khan and Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Ch Tariq Mehmood and Ibrar Ahmed Sheikh,Police Station Banni.

The committees were comprised of society representatives and will act as community overseers, identifying potential threats and reporting suspicious activity.

Recent Stories

Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan

Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan

1 minute ago
 DC issues notification of PLCs members to strength ..

DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination

5 minutes ago
 Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakist ..

Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Del ..

Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro

5 minutes ago
 UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibit ..

UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition

5 minutes ago
 Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam

Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam

5 minutes ago
Imposter officials loot wheat stock

Imposter officials loot wheat stock

15 minutes ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

15 minutes ago
 Traffic education unit raises awareness about traf ..

Traffic education unit raises awareness about traffic rules

15 minutes ago
 IPO-Pakistan organizes an event to celebrate IP da ..

IPO-Pakistan organizes an event to celebrate IP day

15 minutes ago
 Courts sentenced three criminals in murder cases

Courts sentenced three criminals in murder cases

3 minutes ago
 Somali envoy visits TUF to strengthen educational ..

Somali envoy visits TUF to strengthen educational ties

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan