Man gets life imprisonment for killing friend

(@FahadShabbir)

An Additional District and Sessions Judge has awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 400,000 to Chaudhry Saqib, found guilty of murdering his friend in the high-profile Ramzan Kashk murder case in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Judge has awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 400,000 to Chaudhry Saqib, found guilty of murdering his friend in the high-profile Ramzan Kashk murder case in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to details, the incident took place in 2019 when the accused, Chaudhry Saqib, killed his friend Ramzan over a personal dispute. After a lengthy trial, the court delivered its verdict, sentencing the accused to life in prison along with a heavy fine.

Following the court's decision, police took the convict into custody and transferred him to jail to serve his sentence.