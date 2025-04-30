Open Menu

Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Killing Friend

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 11:16 PM

Man gets life imprisonment for killing friend

An Additional District and Sessions Judge has awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 400,000 to Chaudhry Saqib, found guilty of murdering his friend in the high-profile Ramzan Kashk murder case in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Judge has awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 400,000 to Chaudhry Saqib, found guilty of murdering his friend in the high-profile Ramzan Kashk murder case in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to details, the incident took place in 2019 when the accused, Chaudhry Saqib, killed his friend Ramzan over a personal dispute. After a lengthy trial, the court delivered its verdict, sentencing the accused to life in prison along with a heavy fine.

Following the court's decision, police took the convict into custody and transferred him to jail to serve his sentence.

Recent Stories

ASI sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, fine for f ..

ASI sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, fine for filing false narcotics case

5 minutes ago
 Man gets life imprisonment for killing friend

Man gets life imprisonment for killing friend

5 minutes ago
 PM, U.S. Secretary of State discuss current situat ..

PM, U.S. Secretary of State discuss current situation in South Asia

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim offers support to Belgium investo ..

Ambassador Rahim offers support to Belgium investors to boost engagements in Pak ..

5 minutes ago
 Seminar on green financing via debt capital market ..

Seminar on green financing via debt capital markets held

5 minutes ago
 Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan

Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan

16 minutes ago
Labors, farmers backbone of country's economy: Gov ..

Labors, farmers backbone of country's economy: Governor

11 minutes ago
 Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian agg ..

Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian aggression, vow to stand with Arm ..

11 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure wor ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure workers' safety, health

11 minutes ago
 DC issues notification of PLCs members to strength ..

DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination

20 minutes ago
 Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakist ..

Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Del ..

Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan