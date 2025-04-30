PM Reaffirms Pakistan’s Commitment To Ensure Workers' Safety, Health
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 11:09 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to promoting safe, healthy, and dignified conditions for its workers — the real driving force behind our nation’s growth and resilience
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to promoting safe, healthy, and dignified conditions for its workers — the real driving force behind our nation’s growth and resilience.
The protection of fundamental labor rights is enshrined in our Constitution and fully aligns with the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) core conventions, to which Pakistan is a responsible signatory, the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of Labour Day.
In pursuit of these ideals, he said Pakistan had taken significant legislative and administrative reforms to further strengthen workers’ protections. "We have ratified key international labour conventions, including the 2014 Protocol to the Forced Labour Convention and the Maritime Labour Convention, while advancing new commitments on occupational safety and health."
He highlighted that for the first time, every worker in Pakistan benefits from a National Occupational Safety and Health Profile, ensuring safer, healthier workplaces across the country.
"Our government has taken important steps to broaden the coverage and impact of institutions such as the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), ensuring that the fruits of our labor protections are shared more equitably across all segments of the workforce," the prime minister added.
Through digitization and labour law reforms, he said the government was building a future where every worker had access to dignity, safety, and opportunity. He said at the same time, skill development initiatives, particularly through the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Technical education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs), are being expanded, with a special focus on empowering youth and women with demand-driven vocational training.
"On this important day, I urge all stakeholders, including employers, workers, civil society, and government to join hands in building a culture that respects labour, upholds their rights, and creates opportunities of decent work for all," he added.
Recent Stories
Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan
Labors, farmers backbone of country's economy: Governor
Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian aggression, vow to stand with Arm ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure workers' safety, health
DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination
Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan
Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro
UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition
Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam
Imposter officials loot wheat stock
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
Traffic education unit raises awareness about traffic rules
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan5 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian aggression, vow to stand with Armed Forces for countr ..13 seconds ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure workers' safety, health15 seconds ago
-
Grand finale of 2nd Life Pakistan 2.0 program held15 seconds ago
-
DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination9 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro9 minutes ago
-
UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition9 minutes ago
-
Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam9 minutes ago
-
Imposter officials loot wheat stock18 minutes ago
-
Traffic education unit raises awareness about traffic rules18 minutes ago
-
IPO-Pakistan organizes an event to celebrate IP day18 minutes ago