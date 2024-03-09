- Home
Asif Ali Zardari Gets 151 Votes, Mehmood Achakzai 9 In Presidential Polls In Sindh Assembly
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The PPPP candidate for the Presidential elections Asif Ali Zardari has secured 151 votes and declared successful in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Saturday.
While Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai supported by lawmakers from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) got only 9 votes.
A total of 161 votes out of 162 were casted in the election and one lawmaker abstained himself from voting, whereas 1 vote was declared as invalid.
The election results were announced by the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC)/ Presiding Officer Mr Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi.
In all 160 votes were termed as valid out of 162 votes and Asif Ali Zardari was declared successful candidate for the presidency from the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.
