Asif Mehdi, Son Of Legendary Singer Mehdi Hassan Passes Away

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 10:31 PM

Asif Mehdi, son of legendary singer Mehdi Hassan passes away

Asif Mehdi, son of legendary singer Mehdi Hassan passed away at the age of 59, due to lungs infection at Agha Khan Hospital here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Asif Mehdi, son of legendary singer Mehdi Hassan passed away at the age of 59, due to lungs infection at Agha Khan Hospital here on Monday.

The deceased had been suffering from diabetes for a long time.

Asif was undergoing treatment at Agha Khan Hospital for past nine days due to lungs infection.

The namaz-e-janaza of deceased held at Samanabad area and he was buried to Shah Muhammad graveyard here.

