Asif Nakai condemns Chunian incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai on Thursday strongly condemned the Chunian incident and said that the responsible persons would be made an example.

In a statement, he said that the government fully shared the grief of the bereaved families.

People should not damage public properties under the influence of anti-social elements, he added.

The minister said that all resources were being used to investigate the tragic incident and the criminals would soon be in the court of law, he added.