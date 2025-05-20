Open Menu

Asim Munir's Promotion To Field Marshal Symbol Of National Dignity: Barrister Aqeel

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal symbol of national dignity: Barrister Aqeel

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that promoting the great commander of the armed forces of Pakistan, General Syed Asim Munir, to the rank of Field Marshal is a manifestation of national dignity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that promoting the great commander of the armed forces of Pakistan, General Syed Asim Munir, to the rank of Field Marshal is a manifestation of national dignity.

In a tweet on X, he said that this is not just a position, it is a tribute from the nation to the courage, wisdom and unwavering leadership which he showed in Operation Banyanum Marsoos.

The minister said that we salute our ghazis and martyrs.

Recent Stories

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on beco ..

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..

4 minutes ago
 Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties thro ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..

5 minutes ago
 WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in U ..

WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in US absence

5 minutes ago
 Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usa ..

Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students

29 minutes ago
 Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collab ..

Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors

29 minutes ago
16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punj ..

16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab

29 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaud ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates ..

29 minutes ago
 Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban prog ..

Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid ..

Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid mounting environmental challen ..

23 minutes ago
 MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected ..

MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat

37 minutes ago
 Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; ..

Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan