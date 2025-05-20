Asim Munir's Promotion To Field Marshal Symbol Of National Dignity: Barrister Aqeel
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 11:14 PM
Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that promoting the great commander of the armed forces of Pakistan, General Syed Asim Munir, to the rank of Field Marshal is a manifestation of national dignity
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that promoting the great commander of the armed forces of Pakistan, General Syed Asim Munir, to the rank of Field Marshal is a manifestation of national dignity.
In a tweet on X, he said that this is not just a position, it is a tribute from the nation to the courage, wisdom and unwavering leadership which he showed in Operation Banyanum Marsoos.
The minister said that we salute our ghazis and martyrs.
