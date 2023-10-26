Associate Prof AUP Majid Suhail Hashmi completes PhD from USA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Associate Prof University of Agriculture Peshawar Dr Majid Suhail Hashmi , Department of food Science and Technology has completed his post-doctorate from the renowned educational institution, Cornell University of United States.

The Higher education Commission of Pakistan provided funds for this post-doctorate. Dr Majid Suhail conducted research to enhance the storage life of apples and pears.

Furthermore, Dr Majid Sahil Hashmi and his team have obtained a patent for their latest research work on pears, aimed at extending storage life. The government has granted them a patent.

Vice-Chancellor of University of Agriculture Peshawar, Prof Dr Jehan Bakht, Dean, Faculty of Nutrition Sciences, Prof Dr Muhammad Ayub, and Chairman of the Department of Food Science and Technology, Prof Dr Said Wahab, extended their felicitation to Dr Majid Sahil Hashmi for his achievements.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht said that Dr Majid's patent is a matter of pride and honor for Pakistan and especially for the university.

He appreciated the scientists of the Department of Food Science and Technology, University of Agriculture over the remarkable achievement.

APP/adi