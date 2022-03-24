UrduPoint.com

ATC Allows Pre-arrest Bail To Mian Vickey In Bilal Yasin Attack Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2022 | 01:31 PM

ATC allows pre-arrest bail to Mian Vickey in Bilal Yasin attack case

The court has granted bail to Mian Haseeb alias Mian Vicky and directed him to deposit Rs 100,000.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2022) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday allowed pre-arrest bail to prime suspect Mian Haseeb alias Mian Vicky in a case regarding a gun attack on PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin.

The court granted post-arrest bail to Mian Vicky till March 31st and directed him to deposit Rs100,000 surety bonds for the purpose.

Mian Vicky, who was currently in Dubai, mastermind the attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilawal Yasin.

In February, the Interior Ministry issued red warrants for the arrest of ‘mastermind’ Mian Vicky in MPA Bilal Yasin firing case.

The foreign ministry sent red warrants for the arrest of Mian Vicky to Dubai foreign ministry.

Police registered FIR against the suspects including Mian Vickey under Sections 34 (common intention) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) over charges of attacking Bilal Yasin in Lahore’s Salamat Mohalla on Mohni Road on Dec 31.

Bilal Yasin was on his way to home when two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him, as a result of which he sustained bullet wounds and was subsequently taken to Mayo Hospital.

