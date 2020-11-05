ATC dismisses case against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed a case against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif pertaining to attempted murder during the sit-in of 2014.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict after listening arguments from both sides at large.

The secretariat police had registered a first information report (FIR) against Nawaz Sharif, former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, ex-interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and ICT administration.

The police had previously submitted a discharge report to the court pertaining to the matter after this the court dismissed the case.

The FIR had named the above people for attempting to kill the three protesters during the sit-in of 2014.