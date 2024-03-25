Open Menu

ATC Grants Bail To Shireen Mizari In May 9 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ATC grants bail to Shireen Mizari in May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted bail to former Federal minister Shireen Mizari in different cases of vandalism and attacks on government buildings related to May 9.

ATC Judge Malik Ijaz heard the bail plea of the former minister on Monday and granted bail against Shireen Mizari's personal surety bonds.

It may be mentioned that Shireen Mizari was implicated in fourteen different cases related to the May 9 vandalism.

