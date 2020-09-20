ATM thief gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :City Jaranwala police have busted an ATM thief gang including a woman and recovered car and Currency from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that SHO Tariq Ameer, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting 3-member gang including Asghar, Qamar Abbas and Rani Bibi. This gang was involved in various cases of stealing currency from ATM machines in various cities.