Atta Bangulzai Visits SSGC Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Central leader of the National Party (NP), President of Quetta district Haji Atta Muhammad Bangulzai on Thursday visited the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Quetta Cantt zone

During the meeting with in charge of SSGC Quetta Cantt zone Haji Naseer Lehri, he showed concern about people's complaints due to the low pressure of gas and over-billing in respective areas including Sariab Road, Killi Geo, Phoatgali Chowk, Jhelum Kariz, Killi Naik Muhammad, and other areas.

He said that the people, especially children, and elderly persons were suffering from various diseases including cough, ill throat, and other ailments owing to the low pressure of gas in the winter season.

On this occasion, the SSGC Quetta Cantt Zone in charge assured him of resolving gas-related issues including over-billing and gas pressure.

